UK sends in task force to help Grenfell fire recovery

LONDON — The British government is sending in outside experts to help oversee recovery efforts from the Grenfell Tower fire, after strong criticism of the local council's response.

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid says an independent task force will help local officials deal with the "longer-term recovery."

Kensington and Chelsea Council has faced strong criticism for its slow response to June 14 blaze, which killed at least 80 people and left scores homeless.

Residents have complained about confusion and delays in getting assistance and finding new accommodation.

Police say the devastation is so catastrophic that it will be months before the full death toll is known.