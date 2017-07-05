US factory orders fall in May for second straight month

WASHINGTON — Orders to U.S. factories fell for the second straight month in May, a potentially worrisome sign for American industry.

The Commerce Departments reported Wednesday that factory orders declined 0.8 per cent in May, the biggest drop since last November. They fell 0.3 per cent in April.

Economists had expected factory orders to drop again in May — but the fall was twice what they'd forecast.

Excluding the volatile transportation sector, factory orders fell 0.3 per cent in May. Orders for civilian aircraft plunged 11.6 per cent after dropping 12.2 per cent in April. Computer orders slid 2.1 per cent

Orders rose a modest 0.2 per cent in a category — capital goods excluding aircraft and military equipment — that is closely monitored for signs of businesses' investment plans.

American manufacturing has been sending mixed signals.

The Federal Reserve reported last month that factory fell 0.4 in May, reversing a sharp increase in April. The Institute for Supply Management reported Monday that its manufacturing index rose last month to the highest level since August 2014.

U.S. factories have rebounded from a slump in late 2015 and early 2016 caused by cutbacks in the energy industry and a strong dollar that made American products costlier overseas.