US factory orders fall in May for second straight month
WASHINGTON — Orders to U.S. factories fell for the second straight month in May, a potentially worrisome sign for American industry.
The Commerce Departments reported Wednesday that factory orders declined 0.8
Economists had expected factory orders to drop again in May — but the fall was twice what they'd forecast.
Excluding the volatile transportation sector, factory orders fell 0.3
Orders rose a modest 0.2
American manufacturing has been sending mixed signals.
The Federal Reserve reported last month that factory fell 0.4 in May, reversing a sharp increase in April. The Institute for Supply Management reported Monday that its manufacturing index rose last month to the highest level since August 2014.
U.S. factories have rebounded from a slump in late 2015 and early 2016 caused by cutbacks in the energy industry and a strong dollar that made American products costlier overseas.
But overall economic growth has been