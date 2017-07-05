US renews offer of Syria co-operation with Russia
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Wednesday renewed an offer to
In a statement, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the U.S. is open to establishing no-fly zones in Syria in
Tillerson noted that the U.S. and Russia have a variety of unresolved differences but said Syria is an opportunity for the two countries to create stability in Syria. He said that the Islamic State had been "badly wounded" and may be on the "brink of complete defeat" as U.S.-backed forces continue their assault on the self-proclaimed IS capital of Raqqa. But he stressed that Russia has to play a constructive role.
"While there are no perfect options for guaranteeing stability, we must explore all possibilities for holding the line against the resurgence of ISIS or other terrorist groups," Tillerson said. "The United States and Russia certainly have unresolved differences on a number of issues, but we have the potential to appropriately
He said that Russia, as an ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad and a participant in the conflict, "has a responsibility to ensure that the needs of the Syrian people are met and that no faction in Syria illegitimately re-takes or occupies areas liberated from ISIS' or other terrorist groups' control." Tillerson added that Russia has "an obligation to prevent any further use of chemical weapons of any kind by the Assad regime."
The appeal echoed similar entreaties made to Putin by the Obama administration that were largely ignored by Moscow, but they came just two days ahead of Trump's first face-to-face meeting with the Russian leader that is set to take place on Friday on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.
And, the offer went beyond the Obama administration's offers, suggesting that
"This
"If our two countries work together to establish stability on the ground, it will lay a foundation for progress on the settlement of Syria's political future," he said.