4 family members killed canyoneering in Spain
MADRID — Officials say a couple and two of their children died while canyoneering in western Spain.
The regional government of Extremadura said another member of the family, a young boy, was injured in the incident Thursday in Hoyos canyon near the town of Jerte, 230
The two children killed were minors.
Spain's private news agency Europa Press said the dead children were aged between 6 and 11 years, and that there had been a rise in the water level in the canyon.
The regional government said emergency rescue services and medics were dispatched to the scene.
"Canyoneering" embraces a range of ways to explore a canyon, including walking, climbing and swimming.