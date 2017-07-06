Arizona man faces charges for flying drone over wildfire

MAYER, Ariz. — Arizona prosecutors have filed criminal charges against a man for flying a drone over a wildfire and interfering with firefighting efforts.

Yavapai County prosecutors announced Thursday that two felony endangerment charges were filed against 54-year-old Gene Alan Carpenter of Prescott Valley.

Prosecutors say Carpenter recklessly endangered aircraft and fire crews in the air and on the ground by flying an unmanned aircraft in closed airspace above a fire near Prescott last month.

County sheriff's deputies tracked down and arrested Carpenter on June 30 after spotting a man flying the drone within hours of the fire being reported in the Prescott National Forest.

Court records did not list an attorney Thursday to comment on Carpenter's behalf.