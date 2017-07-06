At least 19 killed after bus flips on highway in south China
BEIJING — Chinese state media say a bus has flipped over while
State broadcaster CCTV said the bus appeared to be the only vehicle involved in the accident Thursday. Other reports said 44 people were aboard the bus and several were sent to a nearby hospital.
The highway was closed while crews cleared the wreckage.
