Bereaved parents of slain US soldier attend trial in Jordan
A
A
Share via Email
AMMAN, Jordan — The father of one of the three U.S. military trainers shot dead at a Jordanian air base in November says he will
Charles and Cynthia Lewellen, the parents of 27-year-old Staff Sgt. Matthew C. Lewellen of Kirksville, Missouri, attended court hearings this week. They said on Thursday they'll stay on in Jordan until the verdict.
A Jordanian soldier who opened fire on the U.S. convoy has pleaded "not guilty" to murder charges. The judge has said the defendant wasn't linked to terrorist groups.
Jordan, a U.S. military ally, initially said the Americans triggered the shooting by disobeying orders of Jordanian troops. Jordan later withdrew this claim.