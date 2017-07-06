Brazil federal police shut down 'Car Wash' graft task force

SAO PAULO — Brazil's federal police are shutting down the primary task force assigned to a mammoth corruption investigation, a move likely to fuel concerns that authorities are trying to stifle the probe.

The investigation, known as "Operation Car Wash," has jailed top politicians and business executives and led to allegations against President Michel Temer.

Federal police in the city of Curitiba said Thursday that officers from the task force will be folded into a division that investigates corruption.

The move means officers will no longer focus exclusively on Car Wash cases. It also has symbolic significance since the task force, along with prosecutors and judges in Curitiba, has led the probe.