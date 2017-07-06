Cambodia deports 74 Chinese over alleged internet scam

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Cambodia has deported more than 70 Chinese citizens accused of defrauding people back home in an internet scam.

Gen. Ouk Haiseila, chief of the Cambodian Interior Ministry's Immigration Investigation Bureau, said the 74 suspects were flown out of the capital on Thursday on a plane sent by the Chinese government.

Police did not release any details on the alleged scam.

Since 2012, Cambodia has deported at least 982 Chinese and Taiwanese to China.

Deportations of Taiwanese to China are controversial because Cambodia defers to China's claim to sovereignty over the self-governing island. But the immigration investigation bureau chief said none of the suspects departed Thursday are Taiwanese.