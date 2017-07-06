Cops: Casket containing baby's remains was dumped on street

Philadelphia police say a small casket containing embalmed remains of an infant that was found on a city sidewalk was dumped there by an employee of a New Jersey funeral home.

Capt. Malachi Jones said Thursday that no charges have been filed yet as the department continues its investigation.

Police have said the small white casket was reported Monday night across from a city cemetery. Inside, officers found no body but a black garbage bag with internal organ tissues belonging to a 3- to 4-month-old child.