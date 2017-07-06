News / World

Cops: Shooter reported as 'erratic' before officer slaying

Police officers take a moment after placing flowers at the 46th Precinct in tribute to police officer Miosotis Familia in the Bronx borough of New York, Thursday, July 6, 2017. Police officer Miosotis Familia was shot to death early Wednesday, ambushed inside her command post by an ex-convict, authorities said. He was later killed after pulling a gun on police. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Police officers take a moment after placing flowers at the 46th Precinct in tribute to police officer Miosotis Familia in the Bronx borough of New York, Thursday, July 6, 2017. Police officer Miosotis Familia was shot to death early Wednesday, ambushed inside her command post by an ex-convict, authorities said. He was later killed after pulling a gun on police. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — The girlfriend of a parolee who fatally ambushed a New York City police officer reported that he was acting "paranoid and erratic" about two hours before the slaying.

Police officials said on Thursday the woman had called 911 around 10 p.m. on Tuesday to warn about the behaviour of Alexander Bonds. Police said officers were dispatched to check on him but couldn't find him.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Bonds walked up to a mobile command centre in the Bronx and shot Officer Miosotis Familia in the head. Two other officers shot Bonds to death.

Police said the girlfriend also told police she had taken Bonds for a psychiatric evaluation on July 1. Investigators also found antidepressant and anti-psychotic medications in his apartment.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular