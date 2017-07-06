Cops: Shooter reported as 'erratic' before officer slaying
NEW YORK — The girlfriend of a parolee who fatally ambushed a New York City police officer reported that he was acting "paranoid and erratic" about two hours before the slaying.
Police officials said on Thursday the woman had called 911 around 10 p.m. on Tuesday to warn about the
Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Bonds walked up to a mobile command
Police said the girlfriend also told police she had taken Bonds for a psychiatric evaluation on July 1. Investigators also found antidepressant and anti-psychotic medications in his apartment.
