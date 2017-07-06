Coroner closes investigation into 8-year-old boy's suicide

CINCINNATI — A coroner says her second investigation into the January death of an 8-year-old Ohio boy whose mother said was bullied at school has been closed with no additions to the original suicide finding.

Hamilton County's coroner issued a statement Thursday saying a review of additional investigative information regarding Gabriel Taye found nothing that would alter the death certificate. Authorities opened Gabriel's grave in June to remove an electronic tablet buried with him to see if it might provide additional information about what led to his death.

County Prosecutor Joe Deters has said his office also was investigating. A prosecutor's spokeswoman said Deters' office hasn't issued any findings yet. He was out of town Thursday.