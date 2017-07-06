Dog attacking 7-year-old in Texas caught on video
MANOR, Texas — A 7-year-old boy was bitten by a dog in his Central Texas
Manor (MAY'-nor) police tell KXAN television station the dog's owner will be getting city ordinance citations for having an unregistered dog, an unprovoked attack, no proof of rabies vaccination and having an animal at large. That amounts to $400 in fines.
Brison Aldridge had bites on his thighs and back after being bitten Monday. He was taken to a hospital and released.
His mother says it was "terrifying" to hear from a
Police say the dog's owner agreed to surrender the animal.
