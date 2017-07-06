Dog attacking 7-year-old in Texas caught on video

MANOR, Texas — A 7-year-old boy was bitten by a dog in his Central Texas neighbourhood in an attack caught on home security video .

Manor (MAY'-nor) police tell KXAN television station the dog's owner will be getting city ordinance citations for having an unregistered dog, an unprovoked attack, no proof of rabies vaccination and having an animal at large. That amounts to $400 in fines.

Brison Aldridge had bites on his thighs and back after being bitten Monday. He was taken to a hospital and released.

His mother says it was "terrifying" to hear from a neighbour's child that her son was being attacked. Shauna Aldridge says, "I just took off running to go see and the neighbours had already stepped in and helped."