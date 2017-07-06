Fight inside Acapulco prison leaves 5 dead

ACAPULCO, Mexico — Five people were killed and one wounded when rival gangs fought inside a state prison in the Pacific resort of Acapulco before dawn Thursday, state officials said.

There were no escapes and the fight was confined to one module of the state prison, said Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez Heredia.

Alvarez said in a statement that the fight broke out around 4 a.m. and order was later re-established. The prison population at the time was more than 2,000, according to the state police.