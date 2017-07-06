Gambia robotics students granted US visas after rejection

DAKAR, Senegal — The mentor for a Gambian student team says the five teens have been granted United States visas after initially being denied the chance to compete in a prestigious international robotics contest in Washington.

Mucktarr Darboe, an education and science ministry director, said after Thursday's interview at the U.S. Embassy the students were given visa letters and will pick them up Monday. Darboe said he was denied one because the U.S. is not currently granting visas to Gambian government officials. The team will be met by the Gambian American Association in Washington.