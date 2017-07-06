Hong Kong seizes $9M worth of ivory in Malaysia shipment
Hong Kong customs officials say they have seized more than $9 million worth of ivory this week in the city's biggest haul in 30 years.
The Customs and Excise Department said Thursday authorities pulled out 7,200 kilograms (15,900 pounds) of elephant tusks from a shipment from Malaysia labeled as frozen fish.
Customs officers displayed samples of the tusks piled on the floor at their offices close to some of Hong Kong's giant container ports.
The department says the seizure occurred Tuesday and three people at a trading company in Hong Kong have been arrested in connection with the shipment.
