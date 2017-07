Hospital: China's Nobel Peace laureate's ill health worsens

BEIJING — The Chinese hospital that is treating imprisoned Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo for advanced liver cancer says his condition has worsened as abdominal fluid accumulates.

The First Hospital of China Medical University in the northeastern city of Shenyang said in a statement that the lead doctor had informed Liu's family of the development. The statement that appeared on the hospital's website on Thursday is undated.

Liu was diagnosed in May while imprisoned for inciting subversion by advocating sweeping political reforms in China. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010 while in prison.