Hungary: Jewish group asks Orban to halt anti-Soros campaign
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BUDAPEST, Hungary — The Federation of Hungarian Jewish Communities is asking Prime Minister Viktor Orban to immediately end a political ad campaign targeting Hungarian-American investor and philanthropist George Soros.
Federation president Andras Heisler said in a letter to Orban released Thursday that while the government's campaign is not "openly anti-Semitic" it is "very capable" of arousing uncontrolled passions, including anti-Semitism.
The government last week launched a billboard and television ad campaign seeking to discredit Soros' pro-migration views. The posters and billboards show a smiling Soros with the caption "Let's not allow Soros to have the last laugh!" and a notice claiming that 99
Some of the posters in Budapest and other large cities in Hungary were defaced with slogans like "stinking Jew" written across the Soros image.