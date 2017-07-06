Insanity defence planned for Indiana mom in fatal stabbings

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — An insanity defence is planned for a central Indiana woman who admitted fatally stabbing her young son and daughter.

Thirty-year-old Brandi Worley of Darlington has pleaded not guilty to murder charges. She was treated for self-inflicted stab wounds to the neck after the Nov. 17 attack that left 7-year-old Tyler and 3-year-old Charlee dead.

Her lawyer recently made a request about the planned defence . A mental evaluation must be completed this month. A competency hearing is set for Aug. 7.

Court documents say Worley told police she used a combat knife to kill the children and stab herself because she didn't want her husband to take their children.