Insanity defence planned for Indiana mom in fatal stabbings
A
A
Share via Email
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — An insanity
Thirty-year-old Brandi Worley of Darlington has pleaded not guilty to murder charges. She was treated for self-inflicted stab wounds to the neck after the Nov. 17 attack that left 7-year-old Tyler and 3-year-old Charlee dead.
Her lawyer recently made a request about the planned
Court documents say Worley told police she used a combat knife to kill the children and stab herself because she didn't want her husband to take their children.
Her husband, Jason Worley, had filed for divorce. He told officers he was asleep downstairs when his wife attacked their children.