Legal fight continues over Mississippi gay-marriage law

JACKSON, Miss. — Wrangling continues over a Mississippi law that lets merchants and government officials cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.

Attorneys filed papers Thursday asking the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to block the law .

Legal experts say it's the broadest religious-objections law enacted by any state.

It protects three beliefs: that marriage is only between a man and a woman, sex should only take place in such a marriage, and a person's gender is determined at birth and cannot be altered.

A federal district judge blocked the law from taking effect in July 2016, ruling it unconstitutionally establishes preferred beliefs and creates unequal treatment for LGBT people.