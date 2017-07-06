Mexico City uncovers the 1840s 'zocalo' beneath iconic plaza
MEXICO CITY — Researchers in Mexico City have found the real "zocalo" beneath the city's famous Zocalo plaza.
Officials in 1843 built a base, or "zocalo," for an independence monument in the
In an odd twist of linguistic longevity, while the "zocalo" base itself was largely forgotten, its name has lived on as that of Mexico City's iconic huge central plaza, which has hosted historic speeches and tumultuous protests.
Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History revealed this week that workers ripping up 1950s paving uncovered the partial remains of the original monument base.