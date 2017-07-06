Michigan trooper gives ride, warning to I-75 scooter rider

State police say the woman had finished shopping in West Branch on Wednesday afternoon and instead of taking a safer, legal route home, decided to take the expressway.

The Bay City Times reports (http://bit.ly/2tmPhpl ) that after several people called state police to report the slow-moving scooter traveller , Trooper Jeff Devine flagged the woman down, loaded the scooter into his patrol car and gave her a ride to her home about 3 miles away. She had already travelled about 1 mile on the highway.