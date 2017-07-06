News / World

Police arrest suspect in theft of lynx from petting zoo

This undated photo provided by the Animal Gardens Petting Zoo in Delavan, Wis., shows a Siberian Lynx named Balou, one of two 7-week-old lynx that have gone missing from the facility. Animal Gardens caretaker Danette Vincenti says the staff at the facility last saw the lynx about 5 p.m. Monday, July 3, 2017. Vincenti believes the top of the cats' cage was sliced open to make it look like they escaped. She says it's likely someone stole them and is trying to sell them on the black market. (Danette Vincenti/Animal Gardens Petting Zoo via AP)

DELAVAN, Wis. — Authorities say they have a suspect in custody in the theft of two 7-week-old Siberian lynx from a petting zoo in southeastern Wisconsin.

Town of Delavan Police Chief Raymond Clark also said in a news release Thursday that his department is still investigating whether other people were involved and won't release further information until the investigation is over.

The cats were returned to Animal Gardens on Wednesday evening, hungry but in good health.

Security camera footage showed a truck pulling up to the petting zoo area at Animal Gardens on Monday night. Owner Dana Montana says the baby lynx were gone when someone arrived to feed them Tuesday morning. She says two women dropped them off with a worker Wednesday.

Montana says the exotic cats sell for about $4,000 each.

