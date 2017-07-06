Pre-emptive US strike on North Korea could be 'catastrophic'

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he's considering "pretty severe things" in response to North Korea's test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

A pre-emptive U.S. military blow can't be ruled out, but such a strike carries great risk and is among his least likely options.

The reason is clear.

Even a precise strike aimed at destroying the North's partially hidden nuclear and missile force is unlikely to stop the North from retaliating with long-range artillery that could kill stunning numbers in South Korea.

And it probably would leads to all-out war on the Korean Peninsula.