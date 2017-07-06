News / World

Pre-emptive US strike on North Korea could be 'catastrophic'

People gather in Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, Thursday, July 6, 2017, to celebrate the test launch of North Korea's first intercontinental ballistic missile two days earlier. The North's ICBM launch, its most successful missile test to date, has stoked security worries in Washington, Seoul and Tokyo as it showed the country could eventually perfect a reliable nuclear missile capable of reaching anywhere in the United States. Analysts say the "Hwasong 14" missile, tested Tuesday could reach Alaska if launched at a normal trajectory. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he's considering "pretty severe things" in response to North Korea's test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

A pre-emptive U.S. military blow can't be ruled out, but such a strike carries great risk and is among his least likely options.

The reason is clear.

Even a precise strike aimed at destroying the North's partially hidden nuclear and missile force is unlikely to stop the North from retaliating with long-range artillery that could kill stunning numbers in South Korea.

And it probably would leads to all-out war on the Korean Peninsula.

Defence Secretary Jim Mattis says he doesn't think the U.S. and North Korea are now closer to war. But he says that if the North starts one, "severe consequences" would follow.

