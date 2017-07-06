News / World

S. Korea fires missiles in drills amid standoff with North

A man on a bicycle looks at photos of North Korea and its leader Kim Jong Un outside the North Korean Embassy in Beijing, China, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed Wednesday his nation will

A man on a bicycle looks at photos of North Korea and its leader Kim Jong Un outside the North Korean Embassy in Beijing, China, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed Wednesday his nation will "demonstrate its mettle to the U.S." and never put its weapons programs up for negotiations, a day after successfully testing its first intercontinental ballistic missile. (AP Photo/Fu Ting)

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korean warplanes and navy ships have fired a barrage of missiles into the waters during one-day drills aimed at boosting a readiness against possible North Korean aggression.

Thursday's drills off the east coast were previously scheduled but they occurred two days after North Korea test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile.

South Korea's navy says the drills involve 15 warships including a 3,200-ton-class destroyer, helicopters and fighter jets.

The North's ICBM launch was a milestone in its efforts to pursue an arsenal of long-range nuclear missiles capable of reaching anywhere in the United States. Analysts say the missile tested Tuesday could reach Alaska if launched at a normal trajectory.

After the launch, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he will never put his weapons programs up for negotiations.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular