Sen. Moran faces tough health care questions in home county

PALCO, Kan. — Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran faced tough questions about Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Thursday at a town hall meeting in his home county that should be friendly territory.

Moran drew some applause when he said he opposed the version of the bill written by Senate Republican leaders because of its impact on rural health care.

"I will choose country over party. I will choose Kansans over party," Moran told an overflow crowd of about 150 people spilling outside a room with a capacity of less than half that. Palco, population 300, is about 270 miles (435 kilometres ) west of Kansas City.

Some audience members applauded when a critic of the Republican bill advocated a government-run health care system like the Medicare program for the elderly.