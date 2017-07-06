Suspect in 9 Phoenix serial killings pleads not guilty
A
A
Share via Email
PHOENIX — A former city bus driver pleaded not guilty Thursday to a string of nighttime serial killings of people outside their homes or sitting in cars, slayings that kept residents of a Phoenix
Aaron Juan Saucedo, 23, dubbed the "Serial Street Shooter" by authorities, has been charged with fatally shooting nine people and wounding two others during a nearly one-year period that ended in July 2016.
Police accuse Saucedo of carrying out 12 shootings from August 2015 to July 2016. Saucedo only knew his first victim — a man who was in a relationship with the suspect's mother and was shot outside the victim's home.
The other victims included a 21-year-old man whose girlfriend was pregnant with their son and a 12-year-old girl who was shot to death along with her mother and the woman's friend, authorities say.
Most of the killings were in a mostly Latino
Saucedo didn't appear in court after Commissioner Thomas Kaipio of Maricopa County Superior Court granted a media request to allow a camera in the courtroom, according to news media attorney David Bodney.
Kaipio considered the request by media organizations including The Associated Press, The Arizona Republic and Phoenix TV stations during a brief closed-door hearing before the arraignment.
"Under the rule, they must demonstrate a likelihood of harm to their defendant by the presence of a camera and that the likely harm outweighs any public benefit to camera coverage," Bodney said.
But Kaipio also mentioned the
Saucedo's next court appearance was set for Aug. 16.
___
Associated Press writer Jacques Billeaud contributed to this report.
Most Popular
-
‘Unreasonable verdict:’ 10 reasons why William Sandeson wants a new murder trial
-
Netflix's Gypsy: No, you haven't stumbled into a soft-core porno
-
Halifax police asking for public's help locating missing Sackville woman
-
Halifax police say 15-year-old boy robbed by man who threatened to 'knock him out'