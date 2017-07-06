The Latest: Dayton asks training fund be named for Castile

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Latest on the anniversary of the shooting death of motorist Philando Castile during a traffic stop in Minnesota (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton is requesting that a new law enforcement training fund be named in honour of Philando Castile, the black motorist who was shot to death by a police officer one year ago in a St. Paul suburb.

Minnesota legislators set aside $12 million this year to train police in working with diverse communities. That move followed both Castile's death and the 2015 shooting of Jamar Clark, who was also black, by two white Minneapolis police officers.

Dayton says he hopes the fund will help improve police relations with citizens of all colours .

Castile was shot by Officer Jeronimo Yanez seconds after he informed the officer he was carrying a gun. Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter last month after he testified that Castile ignored his commands not to pull out the gun and he feared for his life.

Dayton also named Castile's uncle, Clarence Castile, to the Peace Officer Standards and Training Board.

___

8:14 a.m.

Family and friends of Philando Castile are marking the anniversary of his fatal shooting during a routine traffic stop.

Castile, a 32-year-old school cafeteria worker, was shot to death by St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez last July 6. Castile was shot seconds after informing Yanez that he was carrying a gun. Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter last month after testifying that Castile ignored his commands not to pull out the gun.

Castile's family members planned to gather Thursday evening in Falcon Heights, the suburb where he was shot, for what's billed as a day of love and healing. It includes a candlelight vigil near the shooting scene. The family also plans a lantern release Friday night.