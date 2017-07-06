The Latest: NATO demands N. Korea halt weapons programs

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Latest on the response to North Korea's missile launch (all times local):

5 p.m. Thursday:

The NATO alliance has demanded that North Korea immediately halt its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs, two days after the country test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile.

"Abandon all existing weapons of mass destruction programs once and for all and engage in real dialogue," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement as he welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Brussels.