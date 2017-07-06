The Latest: Not-guilty pleas in Phoenix serial killing case
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PHOENIX — The Latest on the arraignment of a man charged with serial killings in Phoenix (all times local):
9:25 a.m.
A judge entered not-guilty pleas for a man charged with nine serial slayings in Phoenix.
Saucedo was indicted last week on charges of fatally shooting nine people and wounding two others during a nearly one-year period ending in July 2016.
News media attorney David Bodney said Saucedo's lawyers waived the defendant's presence after Commissioner Thomas Kaipio of Maricopa County Superior Court granted a media request to allow a camera in the courtroom.
Kaipio considered the request during a brief closed-door hearing before Saucedo's arraignment.
Saucedo proclaimed during a court hearing in May that he was innocent.
___
1:50 a.m.
A man accused of carrying out serial killings in Phoenix is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on nine murder charges.
Twenty-three-year-old Aaron Juan Saucedo was indicted last week for fatally shooting nine people and wounding two others during a nearly one-year period that ended in July 2016. Saucedo is expected to enter a plea at the court hearing.
Police have previously said that Saucedo left behind bullet casings at each crime that authorities tested and linked him to the shootings.
Saucedo proclaimed during a court hearing in May that he was innocent.
The attacks terrified people living in the Maryvale