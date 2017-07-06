The Latest: Police mobile command centres to be retrofitted
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The Latest on the New York Police Department's plans to retrofit its vehicles with bullet-resistant glass and
6:30 p.m.
The New York Police Department says it plans to add bullet-resistant glass and
NYPD spokesman Peter Donald said Thursday the department plans to begin retrofitting 72 of the RV-like vehicles as a safety measure.
The original program had the nation's largest police department adding the protection only to its roughly 3,800 marked and unmarked patrol cars and not the command
Wednesday's killing of Officer Miosotis Familia by a gunman who blasted a bullet through an ordinary window left some people wondering if enough was done to protect her.
___
4 p.m.
The ambush shooting of a police officer sitting in an RV-like mobile command
The program by the nation's largest police department has prioritized retrofitting roughly 3,800 marked and unmarked patrol cars with ballistic panels and bullet-resistant glass.
For now, the NYPD's mobile command
Experts caution fortifying police vehicles shouldn't be seen as a panacea for gun violence against police.