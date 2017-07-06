The Latest: Police mobile command centres to be retrofitted

NEW YORK — The Latest on the New York Police Department's plans to retrofit its vehicles with bullet-resistant glass and armour (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

The New York Police Department says it plans to add bullet-resistant glass and armour to its mobile command centres after the fatal shooting of a police officer as she sat in one.

NYPD spokesman Peter Donald said Thursday the department plans to begin retrofitting 72 of the RV-like vehicles as a safety measure.

The original program had the nation's largest police department adding the protection only to its roughly 3,800 marked and unmarked patrol cars and not the command centres .

Wednesday's killing of Officer Miosotis Familia by a gunman who blasted a bullet through an ordinary window left some people wondering if enough was done to protect her.

4 p.m.

