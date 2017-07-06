The Latest: Reward being offered in inmate's 2nd escape

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Latest on an inmate's second escape from a prison in South Carolina (all times local):

11 a.m.

A reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of an inmate who has escaped from a maximum-security prison in South Carolina for a second time.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Sommer Sharpe said Thursday that state police are working with prison officers to search for 46-year-old Jimmy Causey.

Authorities discovered the convicted kidnapper was missing Wednesday afternoon from Lieber Correctional Institution. No details on how he escaped have been released.

Officials urge anyone who sees Causey not to approach him and call 911. In 2005, Causey and another inmate escaped a different maximum-security prison by hiding in a trash truck. They were found hiding out in a motel three days later.

Causey was sentenced to life in prison in 2004 after he was convicted of holding a Columbia attorney and his family at gunpoint in their home.

10:30 a.m.

Authorities continued to search Thursday for an inmate who has made his second escape from a maximum-security South Carolina prison.

Department of Corrections officials say they began their search for 46-year-old Jimmy Causey at around 2 p.m. Wednesday. No other details have been released, and Corrections officials didn't return messages Thursday.

Causey escaped from Lieber Correctional Institution, about 90 miles (149 km) southeast of Columbia. In 2005, he and another inmate escaped Broad River Correctional Institution near Columbia by hiding in a trash truck. They were captured three days later.