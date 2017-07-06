The Latest: Sen. Moran gets tough questions at town hall

PALCO, Kan. — The Latest on Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran's town hall meeting (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran faced tough questions during a town hall meeting mostly about health care in his rural home county.

Critics of Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act packed Moran's town hall meeting Thursday in Palco in western Kansas. About 150 people tried to squeeze into a room meant for a crowd less than half that size.

Moran says he opposes a bill drafted by GOP leaders in the Senate. That brought some applause.

Some audience members drew applause for advocating government-run health care like the Medicare program for the elderly.

But the event was in Rooks County, and President Donald Trump won the county with 84 per cent of the vote last year. Moran grew up in nearby Plainville.

___

5:30 a.m.

Republican Sen. Jerry Moran is expected to face tough questions about health care at a town hall meeting in a small western Kansas community.

Moran's event Thursday was his first scheduled town hall meeting during the July Fourth congressional break and came after he said he opposed a bill overhauling health care drafted by top Senate Republicans.

The event was in Palco. It has fewer than 300 residents and is about 270 miles west of the Kansas City area.

A Moran town hall in June in the Kansas City area sometimes grew rowdy. Critics of the Senate GOP plan were promising to transport people to Thursday's event.