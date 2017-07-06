The Latest: Trump arrives at Royal Castle for Duda meeting

WARSAW, Poland — The Latest on President Donald Trump's second official visit to Europe (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump is meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda (AHN-zhay DOO-dah) as he begins his second foreign trip.

Trump arrived at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, shortly before 9:30 a.m. local time.

The two leaders exchanged an extended handshake in front of a white marble bust of Stanislaw August Poniatowski, the last king of Poland, then posed for photos before commencing their closed-door meeting.

___

9:28 a.m.

President Donald Trump is preparing to meet with his Polish counterpart as he kicks off a 16-hour visit to the eastern European nation.

Trump and Andrzej Duda (AHN-zhay DOO-dah) will be holding morning meetings and may hold a joint news conference later in the day.

Trump is also expected to deliver a keynote address to the Poles from Krasinski Square, the site of a monument commemorating the 1944 Warsaw Uprising against the Nazis.

He'll also be meeting with the heads of a dozen countries bordered by the Baltic, Adriatic and Black seas known as the Three Seas Initiative. The group aims to expand and modernize energy and trade with the goal of reducing the region's dependence on Russian energy.

It's Trump's second trip abroad as president.

___

9:25 a.m.

Poland's Jewish community is expressing deep "regret" that President Donald Trump has not scheduled a visit to a memorial honouring those who fought and died in the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising during his short visit to Warsaw.

The community issued a statement late Wednesday noting that all U.S. presidents and vice-presidents visiting Warsaw since 1989 had visited the monument, a tribute to the Jews who took up arms against all odds against the Nazi Germans in the Warsaw ghetto.

The statement said that, to the Jews of Poland, "this gesture meant recognition, solidarity and hope."

It added: "We deeply regret that President Donald Trump, though speaking in public barely a mile away from the monument, chose to break with that laudable tradition, alongside so many other ones."

___

9:20 a.m.

Poland's defence minister says the Trump administration has agreed to sell Poland a new batch of medium-range Patriot missiles to upgrade the European nation's air defences .

Minister Antoni Macierewicz made the announcement Thursday as President Donald Trump kicked off a day of meetings on defence and energy initiatives.

The purchase deal is still to be signed.

Warsaw is seeking to raise its defence potential amid Russia's heightened military activity, some of it near Poland's air space.

Macierewicz said the purchase could total some 30 billion zlotys (euro 7 billion.)