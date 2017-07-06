To punish NKorea, US weighs sanctions on Chinese companies

WASHINGTON — Having lost patience with China, the Trump administration is studying new steps to starve North Korea of cash for its nuclear program.

The options include one that would infuriate Beijing: sanctions on Chinese companies that help keep the North's economy afloat.

It's an approach that's paid off for the U.S. in the past, including with Iran. So-called secondary sanctions upped the economic pressure on Tehran and helped drive it to the nuclear negotiating table.

There are significant risks, too, however. They include opening a new rift with Beijing that could complicate other U.S. diplomatic efforts.