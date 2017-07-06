Toddler in state's custody found unconscious in pool, dies
A
A
Share via Email
EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. — Authorities say a Vermont toddler in the custody of the state Department for Children and Families was found unconscious in a pool and later died.
Officials say the child was found at his foster family's East Montpelier home late Wednesday morning. First responders stabilized 2
Authorities say the child died Wednesday night as he was receiving medical care.
An investigation by state police and DCF is ongoing.
___
This story has been corrected to show the home was in East Montpelier, not Montpelier.