Trump administration to sell Patriot missiles to Poland
WARSAW, Poland — Poland's
Minister Antoni Macierewicz made the announcement Thursday as President Donald Trump kicked off a day of meetings on
The purchase deal is still to be signed.
Warsaw is seeking to raise its
Macierewicz said the purchase could total some 30 billion zlotys (euro 7 billion.)
Trump is scheduled to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda (AHN-zhay DOO-dah) Thursday, as well as with the heads of a dozen countries bordered by the Baltic, Adriatic and Black seas known as the Three Seas Initiative.