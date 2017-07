Trump administration to sell Patriot missiles to Poland

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's defence minister says the Trump administration has agreed to sell Poland a new batch of medium-range Patriot missiles to upgrade the European nation's air defences .

Minister Antoni Macierewicz made the announcement Thursday as President Donald Trump kicked off a day of meetings on defence and energy initiatives.

The purchase deal is still to be signed.

Warsaw is seeking to raise its defence potential amid Russia's heightened military activity, some of it near Poland's air space.

Macierewicz said the purchase could total some 30 billion zlotys (euro 7 billion.)