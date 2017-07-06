News / World

UN: 2,000 flee daily from Mosul Old City as IS hold shrinks

Fleeing Iraqi civilians walk past the heavily damaged al-Nuri mosque as Iraqi forces continue their advance against Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. As Iraqi forces continued to advance on the last few hundred square kilometers of Mosul held by the Islamic State group, the country's Prime Minister said Tuesday the gains show Iraqis reject terrorism. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

MOSUL, Iraq — An Iraqi intelligence officer who supervises a screening centre in Mosul says that over the past week between 1,500 and 2,000 people fleeing Islamic State held territory pass through his position each day.

Col. Khalid Jaburi says those suspected of having ties with IS are held in an abandoned amusement park next door to an abandoned hotel in the city's east.

The United Nations says the number of people fleeing is between 2,000 and 3,500 each day.

Iraqi forces are closing in on the last pockets of IS control in Mosul's Old City neighbourhood , an area less than one square kilometre (one square mile).

The fight to retake Mosul has lasted nearly nine months and displaced more than 897,000 people, according to the U.N.

