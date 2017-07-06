UN: 2,000 flee daily from Mosul Old City as IS hold shrinks

MOSUL, Iraq — An Iraqi intelligence officer who supervises a screening centre in Mosul says that over the past week between 1,500 and 2,000 people fleeing Islamic State held territory pass through his position each day.

Col. Khalid Jaburi says those suspected of having ties with IS are held in an abandoned amusement park next door to an abandoned hotel in the city's east.

The United Nations says the number of people fleeing is between 2,000 and 3,500 each day.

Iraqi forces are closing in on the last pockets of IS control in Mosul's Old City neighbourhood , an area less than one square kilometre (one square mile).