UN: 2,000 flee daily from Mosul Old City as IS hold shrinks
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MOSUL, Iraq — An Iraqi intelligence officer who supervises a screening
Col. Khalid Jaburi says those suspected of having ties with IS are held in an abandoned amusement park next door to an abandoned hotel in the city's east.
The United Nations says the number of people fleeing is between 2,000 and 3,500 each day.
Iraqi forces are closing in on the last pockets of IS control in Mosul's Old City
The fight to retake Mosul has lasted nearly nine months and displaced more than 897,000 people, according to the U.N.