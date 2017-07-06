US weekly requests for jobless aid rise to still-low 248,000
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Slightly more Americans applied for jobless aid last week, but the number of people seeking benefits has stayed near historic lows that point to a robust job market.
THE NUMBERS: Weekly applications rose by 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 248,000, the Labor Department said Thursday. The less volatile four-week average rose 750 to 243,000.
The number of people collecting unemployment benefits has fallen 7.9
THE TAKEAWAY: The job market appears to be solid as the United States enters its ninth year of recovery from the Great Recession. Applications are linked to layoffs_and employers are holding onto workers with the expectation that business will continue improving. Jobless claims have come in below 300,000 for 122 weeks in a row. That's the longest such stretch since 1970 when the U.S. population was much smaller.
KEY DRIVERS: The economy is expected to grow at roughly 2
The Labor Department's employment report to be released Friday is expected to show job gains in June of roughly 180,000, a pick-up from the 138,000 added in May. Forecasters anticipate that the unemployment rate will hold at a healthy 4.3