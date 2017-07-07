10,000 to be evacuated Sunday in Poland as bomb neutralized
WARSAW, Poland — Authorities in eastern Poland have ordered an evacuation of some 10,000 people and temporary closure of the road to Belarus on Sunday to allow for the removal and disarming of a massive World War II bomb.
The 500 kilogram (1,102 pounds) German ST-500 bomb was found late Thursday during road works in the town of Bialystok, 190
Bialystok authorities said Friday that about 10,000 people live within its range of 1.35
During World War II fierce fighting took place in Poland between the occupying Nazi Germans and the Red Army.