Court: Profanity-laced tirade was protected free speech

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Supreme Court has ruled that a woman's profanity-laced tirade against a grocery store manager was protected free speech.

The court on Friday ordered that Nina Baccala, of Vernon, be acquitted of a misdemeanour breach of peace charge. Four justices voted in favour of acquittal and three voted for a new trial.

Vernon police said Baccala became angry at an assistant manager at a Stop & Shop in 2013, after being told it was too late to process a Western Union money transfer. She called the manager various expletives.

Baccala was convicted by a jury in 2014 and sentenced to 25 days in jail.