First treaty banning nuclear weapons expected to be adopted

More than 120 countries are expected to adopt the first-ever treaty to ban atomic weapons Friday despite a boycott by all nuclear-armed nations, including the United States, which has pointed to North Korea's escalating nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Elayne Whyte Gomez, president of the U.N. conference that has been negotiating the treaty, told reporters Thursday that "we are on the verge of adopting the treaty on the prohibition of nuclear weapons."

In her words, "This will be a historic moment and it will be the first multilateral nuclear disarmament treaty to be concluded in more than 20 years."