First treaty banning nuclear weapons expected to be adopted

A man walks by a TV screen showing a local news program reporting about North Korea's missile firing at Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un vowed his nation would "demonstrate its mettle to the U.S." and never put its weapons programs up for negotiations a day after test-launching its first intercontinental ballistic missile. The hard line suggests more tests are being prepared as the country tries to perfect a nuclear missile capable of striking anywhere in the United States. The letters read "North Korea, release an ICBM launching video." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

More than 120 countries are expected to adopt the first-ever treaty to ban atomic weapons Friday despite a boycott by all nuclear-armed nations, including the United States, which has pointed to North Korea's escalating nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Elayne Whyte Gomez, president of the U.N. conference that has been negotiating the treaty, told reporters Thursday that "we are on the verge of adopting the treaty on the prohibition of nuclear weapons."

In her words, "This will be a historic moment and it will be the first multilateral nuclear disarmament treaty to be concluded in more than 20 years."

She says the world has been waiting for such a pact for the 70 years since the use of the first atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945.

