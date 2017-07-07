Flooding, landslides causing deaths, anger in southern China

BEIJING — Heavy rain has caused flooding and landslides in southern China, killing dozens of people and causing public anger.

Official media reported Friday that 44 people have died or are missing due to flooding and landslides in Ningxiang County in Hunan Province. Authorities in nearby Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region have reported another 20 dead and 14 missing. Both figures are since mid- to late June.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated while the region has suffered more than $1 billion in direct economic losses, according to official reports.

Overseas Chinese media have reported a smattering of public demonstrations over the slow pace of the emergency response.