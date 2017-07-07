News / World

Floods in Japan kill 6; search for 20 missing slowed by mud

Houses are collapsed and half-buried in the mud following the flooding caused by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka prefecture, southwestern Japan, Friday, July 7, 2017. Heavy rain warnings were in effect for much of the southern main island of Kyushu after Typhoon Nanmadol swept across Japan earlier in the week. (Koji Harada/Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO — Rescue workers have found four more bodies in southern Japan, bringing the death toll from heavy rain to six with about 20 more missing.

Heavy rain warnings are still in place for parts of the southern island of Kyushu Friday after Typhoon Nanmadol swept across Japan earlier this week, dumping torrential rain that has wrecked homes, roads and rice terraces.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga says 12,000 troops and rescuers are focusing on remote villages where hundreds are stranded. Rescue operations have been slowed down by mud and floodwaters and more flooding is forecast for the country's east.

