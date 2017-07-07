For Trump and Putin, a warm handshake and long meeting

HAMBURG — It began with one of the most closely watched diplomatic handshakes in decades. And it ended far later than expected.

What transpired between President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin during the two hours and 16 minutes in between will be dissected for days.

The public got only a quick glimpse of the two men toward the top of Friday's much-anticipated meeting, leaving every minute ripe for analysis.

It was friendly and simple — and without undue handshake drama.

That's not always a given with Trump.