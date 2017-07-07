News / World

Funeral set for woman killed in road rage shooting

This undated photo provided by the family of Bianca Roberson shows Bianca, who was fatally shot during a road rage confrontation Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in West Goshen Township, Pa. A funeral service for Roberson is set for Friday, July 7, 2017, at St. Paul's Baptist Church in West Chester, Pa. The 18-year-old had just graduated from Bayard Rustin High School in West Chester, Pa., and was planning to attend Jacksonville University in Florida. (Courtesy family of Bianca Roberson/DeBaptiste Funeral Homes Inc. via AP)

WEST CHESTER, Pa. — A funeral service is set for a recent high school graduate who was fatally shot during a road rage confrontation in Pennsylvania.

A service for 18-year-old Bianca Roberson will be held Friday morning at St. Paul's Baptist Church in West Chester.

David Desper, of Trainer, is charged with shooting Roberson in the head as the two tried to merge into a single lane on a highway last Wednesday.

The shooting sparked a manhunt for the 28-year-old Desper, who fled in a red pickup truck. He turned himself in on Sunday. His attorney declined to comment on the charges.

Roberson had just graduated from Bayard Rustin High School in West Chester and was planning to attend Jacksonville University in Florida this fall.

