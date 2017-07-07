Hawaii wants appeals court to weigh in on travel ban rules

SAN FRANCISCO — The state of Hawaii is appealing a federal judge's decision to leave Trump administration rules in place for a travel ban on citizens from six majority-Muslim countries.

Hawaii filed documents Friday with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, hoping it will weigh in on who's exempt from the ban.

The state has objected to the administration omitting grandparents, aunts and uncles from the list of people who can still travel to the United States.

Hawaii asked U.S. District Court Judge Derrick Watson to clarify who is exempt. Watson denied the request Thursday, saying the question would be better posed to the Supreme Court.