Jeff Sessions set to visit Guantanamo Bay prison

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Jeff Sessions is visiting the Guantanamo Bay detention facility, which he has called a good place to house new terrorism suspects.

Justice Department spokesman Ian Prior said Friday that Sessions is travelling to the prison in Cuba with his deputy, Rod Rosenstein. He says they are making the one-day trip to gain "an up-to-date understanding of current operations."

The spokesman says the officials will "meet with the people on the ground who are leading our government-wide efforts" at the prison.