Man charged with brutally beating 14-month-old twins

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A 23-year-old New Jersey man is in custody after authorities say he brutally beat his girlfriend's 14-month-old twin sons.

Jersey City police arrested Terrance Pernell after a two-month investigation by the Hudson County prosecutor's office. The Jersey Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2tZWaOL ) Pernell had his first court appearance Thursday, where the state motioned to detain him before his trial.

The boys were hospitalized in May for severe injuries, including broken bones, head trauma and damaged kidneys.

One of the boys had to be airlifted to a specialized hospital for his severe injuries. Both boys have since been released from the hospital.

Pernell is charged with two counts each of endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated assault. His next hearing is Tuesday.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney to comment on his behalf.

