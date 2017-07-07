Man claiming to have bomb in bank dies after police standoff

MARIETTA, Ga. — A man who claimed to have a bomb that could "take out the room" barricaded himself inside a suburban Atlanta bank Friday, sparking an hours-long standoff that forced police to bust through a brick wall of the building and later ended with the suspect's death.

Cobb County Police Chief Mike Register did not offer details Friday of how the man died. Two people were freed shortly after television TV footage showed a military-type vehicle smashing its way through the wall, raining bricks onto its hood. However, it's not clear if they escaped through the wall opening.

Several heavily armed police officers had converged on the bank earlier in the day.

Police had said the man inside the bank branch near Marietta had made threats and was inside with an unknown number of employees.

Police had previously limited the amount of information they made public, saying the suspect might be monitoring news coverage and social media, Cobb County police Officer Alicia Chilton said in a statement to The Associated Press.

WSB-TV in Atlanta reported the station received a call Friday morning from a man said he was inside the bank and talked for more than 30 minutes.

The man told the station's assignment desk that he had a bomb and two people with him.

The man said he didn't intend to hurt anyone, the station reported.

In the station's video account of the conversation, the man can be heard saying that the bomb had the power to "take out the room."

___